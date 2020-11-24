x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Woman dies after car accident with MetroBus in St. Louis

Police said the woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the hospital
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Monday morning after an accident with a MetroBus.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the accident around 11 a.m. at N. Jefferson Avenue and Cass Avenue.

The accident involved a car and a MetroBus. 

Police said the woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Officials have not said what caused the car accident. 

No other injuries were reported. 

No other details have been provided. This story will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more information. 

MORE LOCAL NEWS

RELATED: 2 dead in Jefferson County crash

RELATED: 14-year-old boy arrested after fleeing police in stolen car, police say