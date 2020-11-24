Woman dies after car accident with MetroBus in St. Louis

Police said the woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the hospital

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Monday morning after an accident with a MetroBus.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the accident around 11 a.m. at N. Jefferson Avenue and Cass Avenue.

The accident involved a car and a MetroBus.

Police said the woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials have not said what caused the car accident.

No other injuries were reported.

No other details have been provided. This story will be updated when 5 On Your Side receives more information.