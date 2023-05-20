Woman dies a month after being struck by car in St. Louis

Angela Brown, 65, was pronounced dead at a local hospital earlier this week after being struck by a car on April 19.

ST. LOUIS — A woman has died a month after she was struck by a car in north St. Louis.

Angela Brown, 65, was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on April 19 on the 2800 block of N. Florissant Avenue, near the border of the St. Louis Place and Old North St. Louis neighborhoods. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Brown walked across the road and was struck by a Chevy Camaro that was driving northbound.

She was rushed to the hospital. The Medical Examiner's Office informed police Wednesday that she had died.