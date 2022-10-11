Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say boulder may have broken through windshield before crash

Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a boulder may have crashed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway.

St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.

According to the police report, officers received unconfirmed information during the investigation that a boulder crashed through her windshield and struck her just before the wreck.

An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.

No other information about the crash has been provided.