Woman dies in crash on I-64, police say boulder may have broken through windshield before crash

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Tuesday afternoon after police said a boulder may have crashed through her windshield while she was driving on the highway.
St. Louis police said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 64 near Grand Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the woman's car crashed into a concrete pillar.
Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to the police report, officers received unconfirmed information during the investigation that a boulder crashed through her windshield and struck her just before the wreck.
An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.
No other information about the crash has been provided.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.