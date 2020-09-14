Woman dies after drivers run red lights in St. Louis

A total of three people were taken to the hospital; one person died

ST. LOUIS — A woman has died after a collision in midtown St. Louis last week in which both drivers ran red lights.

The accident happened on Sept. 9 around 5 p.m. at Market Street and Compton Avenue.

A man driving a Toyota Camry was going west on Market toward Compton “at a high rate of speed,” St. Louis police said. He ran the red light and collided with a woman driving a Kia Soul, who was making a left turn onto Compton from the I-64 exit ramp.

She also ran the red light, police said. The passenger was ejected from the Kia.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

The passenger who was ejected, 42-year-old Yolanda Dorsey, died on Sept. 11.