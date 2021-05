Firefighters said she appeared to die from a combination of a cardiac event and smoke inhalation

ST. LOUIS — A woman died after a fire in her senior living apartment in St. Louis Monday afternoon.

St. Louis Fire Department Capt. Leon Whitener said the fire started at around 4 p.m. at the Park Place Apartments on Forest Park Parkway. Whitener said the fire was contained to her apartment.

Preliminarily, Whitener said she appeared to die from a combination of a cardiac event and smoke inhalation.