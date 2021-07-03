The sheriff's office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire, which doesn't appear to be suspicious

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — One woman died in a fire at an apartment complex in Jefferson County, Missouri, Saturday evening, authorities said.

Grant Bissell, a spokesman with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the woman — an older adult — was alone in the apartment when firefighters found her shortly after 5 p.m. It's unclear how she died.

The woman's apartment is one of 16 that are part of Brennan's Point Townhomes, a four-building complex in the 1800 block of Gravois Road about a mile east of Old Sugar Creek Road.

The sheriff's office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire, which doesn't appear to be suspicious, Bissell said.