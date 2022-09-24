Woman dies after being found next to crashed motorcycle in St. Louis

A passerby saw the woman lying on the side of Interstate 55 next to a crashed motorcycle, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A woman died early Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a passerby called 911 shortly before 1 a.m. after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road next to a crashed motorcycle on southbound I-55 at S. Broadway.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police were working to identify her as of Saturday morning.

The department's Accident Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation.