Woman dies in apartment fire above bar in St. Libory

The 51-year-old woman lived in an apartment above Dave's West End bar.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 51-year-old woman was killed after fire broke out at an apartment above a bar in St. Libory Monday night.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to Dave's West End at 7160 State Rt. 15.

Firefighters arrived at Dave's West End to find it engulfed in smoke and flames. Fire units from St. Libory, New Athens and Freeburg helped to put out the fire. A woman who lived in an apartment above the bar was pulled out but did not survive. Authorities did not release her identity.

Two bystanders who were driving by the tavern had run up the back steps to the apartment and kicked in the door, but the flames were too intense for them to enter, the sheriff's office said.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating. The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Tuesday morning.