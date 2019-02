ST. LOUIS — A woman was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after she was dragged by a car that crashed near Fairground Park in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened a little before 4 p.m. Police did not say what the circumstances surrounding the crash were, but said she suffered leg injuries.

The car eventually crashed into multiple cars and a light pole before coming to a stop.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.