Woman driving in north St. Louis County killed by debris from separate crash

Police said a driver going the opposite direction on North Highway 67 hit something. A piece of debris then crashed through the woman's windshield.

The St. Louis County Police Department said the crash happened Thursday night near the intersection of North Highway 67 and Robbins Grove Drive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She has not been identified.

Police said when they arrived at the scene at about 8:30, they found one car on the shoulder of the westbound lanes and another on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. Investigators said a preliminary investigation showed a car driving westbound hit an object, possibly a street sign, knocking a piece into the air. Police said that piece of debris crashed through the windshield of the woman's car, which was heading eastbound.

The driver of the car going westbound remained on the scene and cooperated with the police investigation. That driver was not injured.

Police have only said the driver killed in the crash was an adult woman.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.