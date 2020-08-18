Witnesses told deputies a group of children had been swimming in the river near the dam when some of them got caught up in the churning water.

BAGLEY, Minn. — An 18-year-old woman has drowned in a northwestern Minnesota lake after pulling several children from turbulent water, according to Clearwater County authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Clearwater Lake in Sinclair Township Monday afternoon. Witnesses told them a group of children had been swimming in the river near the dam when some of them got caught up in the churning water that was coming over the dam.

Water levels at the dam were considerably higher due to the large amount of rain recently, according to officials.

The first arriving deputy found an 8-year-old girl had been pulled from the water and initially was unresponsive. Bystanders at the scene performed life saving measures and were able to resuscitate her, KFGO reported.

Bystanders were also attempting to revive the 18-year-old woman before paramedics arrived, but she was unresponsive and did not survive.