ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was nearly carjacked in the Grove Halloween night.

Officers responded to Hemp and Manchester around 11 p.m. where a 24-year-old woman fought off a man trying to rob her.

The woman told police she just parked her 2017 Toyota Camry when an unknown man wearing a mask approached her and opened her door. The suspect threatened to shoot her if she didn’t get out and tried to physically remove her.

The victim started to honk her horn to try to alert witnesses and the suspect fled on foot.

No one was injured.

This incident is just the latest in carjackings or attempted carjackings across the City of St. Louis.

