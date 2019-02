ST. LOUIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a woman found an unknown man inside her home Monday night.

The woman told police she heard a strange noise, opened her bedroom door and found an unknown man inside her home. He was armed and demanded money before he left the scene.

The incident occurred in the 5200 block of Milburn around 8 p.m.

It’s unclear how much money he got away with. The woman was not injured.

The suspect was wearing all dark clothing.