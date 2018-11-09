SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — A woman who was feared to be in danger after her sister was found dead is alive and no longer an endangered missing person.

A detective with St. Louis County Police has been in contact with Sylvia Brown and determined she is not in danger. Police didn’t say how they came into contact with Brown or where she might be.

Brown was last seen in the home she shared with her sister in the 2500 block of Dukeland Drive on Saturday, Sept. 8. Her sister was found dead in the house two days later. At the time, police said they were concerned she also may have been the victim of a crime or could become the victim of a crime.

The death of Brown’s sister is being investigated as suspicious. She suffered from an apparent physical injury. Police haven’t released her name or any further details on the investigation.

© 2018 KSDK