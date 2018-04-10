ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead on the edge of St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Louisiana Avenue around 10 a.m. where a woman was found dead.

On Friday, police identified the woman as 60-year-old Valerie Holliday. She was found dead in her home by her goddaughter. Holliday was found with multiple puncture wounds.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

