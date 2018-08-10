BRIGHTON, Ill. — Police and fire investigators are looking into a fire where a woman was found dead Sunday afternoon.

Brighton Fire Chief Jason Bowman said his department was called to the 200 block of Cindy Street at around 3 p.m. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down, and entered the building.

When they got inside, they found a woman's body inside.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, Brighton Police, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, and coroner were on the scene investigating.

