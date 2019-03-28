ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department has identified a woman who was found dead in a lake at an old south St. Louis County quarry last week.

At around 12:30 last Thursday, police said they were called to the 3900 block of Paule Avenue to investigate. Police said the body was found in the water of the quarry in the area.

On Tuesday, she was identified as 34-year-old Stephanie Steiner of south St. Louis.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Person bureau are investigating it as a suspicious death. The Mehlville and Lemay Fire Departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped pull the body from the water.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.