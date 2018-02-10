5 On Your Side's Rico Bush will have the latest on this story at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police have reclassified a suspicious death to a suicide in south St. Louis County.

Emergency crews responded to the 8900 block of Kidder Avenue for a call for a fire around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Once on scene, they found a woman shot to death within same apartment as the fire.

On Wednesday, St. Louis County police identified the woman as 46-year-old Crystal Chrisp.

St. Louis County police sources told 5 On Your Side they believe this is the woman who wrote a letter to Stray Rescue asking them to find a home for her dog.

The fire was contained to one unit, but damage caused three other families to be displaced.

An Affton firefighter was transported to a hospital with a sprain.

The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating an apartment fire in south St. Louis County.

