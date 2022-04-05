Woman found dead under blanket in north St. Louis alley

Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman was found dead under a blanket in a north St. Louis alley Tuesday evening.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was discovered at around 5:10 p.m. in the alley on the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue in the city's College Hill neighborhood.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead in the alley where she was found. They did not provide any specifics on how she died.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.