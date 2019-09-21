WOOD RIVER, Ill. — A woman has been charged after police said she crashed into 9 parked cars while driving drunk.
Susan M. Garrett, 39, of Wood River, is facing a charge of aggravated driving under the influence and four felony charges of criminal damage to property over $500.
The Wood River Police Department said that it learned of a traffic crash in the 600 block of 2nd Street at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found five parked vehicles had been struck.
They found four more parked vehicles that had been struck along George and Beach streets. A fence, pole and retaining wall had also been struck.
Police arrested Garrett on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Garrett was held in Wood River City Jail on $50,000 bond and was charged Friday.
