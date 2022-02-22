Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Granite City

Christine Clark was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A woman has died after being hit by a car in Granite City early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at about 6:20 a.m. near 20th Street and Iowa Street. Police and first responders arrived to find Christine Clark, a 68-year-old from Collinsville, unresponsive on the ground. She had sustained significant injuries, police reported.

Clark was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

A news release from Granite City police did not include information about the status of the vehicle or driver involved in the incident.

“Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be shared at this time,” the police department wrote.

Several police SUVs were on the scene Tuesday morning, including two vehicles that blocked off a portion of the road while officers processed the scene.

“The Granite City Police Department wishes to send its condolences to the family of Ms. Clark for their loss in this tragic incident,” Granite City police added in the release.