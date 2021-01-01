Man who got out of his car after icy crash hit, killed along I-255

Police said the man got out of his car to warn people of a crash when he was hit and killed

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A man who was involved in a crash on an icy Interstate 255 early Friday morning was killed after he got out of his and was struck by another car.

The Illinois State Police said the man was walking north on the left shoulder of the southbound lanes on I-255 near the intersection of I-255 and Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. Police said he had just crashed and was walking up the road to warn other drivers.

As a car approached the crash, the driver lost control. Police said the driver struck the concrete barrier, the man who was walking on the shoulder and another vehicle.

The man who was walking on the shoulder fell off the overpass and landed in a grassy area below. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The drivers of the other two cars refused medical treatment.