Woman walking on I-70 in Warrenton hit, killed by tractor-trailer in hit-and-run

WARRENTON, Mo. — A woman was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer while she was walking on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Tabatha Knichel was killed in the crash Wednesday morning.

According to the crash report, Knichel was walking on the right shoulder of the eastbound lanes of the highway near the State Highway 47 exit. The crash report said at about 6:25 a.m., she walked into the path of a Freightliner Cascadia and was struck.

She was knocked into the grass separator, where she was found by a Warren County EMS worker. She was pronounced dead at 7:46 a.m.

The crash report said the truck continued eastbound after the crash. The report said the truck sustained moderate damage but did not have any other information about the truck.