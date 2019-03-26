ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was shot by a stray bullet inside her home and a man was also shot walking down the street in Jennings Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., St. Louis County police were called to the 5200 block of Wilburn Drive for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was shot while he was walking down the street. The woman was shot inside her home by a stray bullet that went through a window.

They were both taken to the hospital and the woman remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).