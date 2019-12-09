ST CHARLES, Mo. — A woman died Wednesday night after being hit by a car near the riverfront in St. Charles.

Police said a 67-year-old woman from St. Peters was struck near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Jefferson Street at around 7:40. She was taken to St. Joseph's Health Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and was being interviewed by police.

An accident reconstruction team was also investigating.

