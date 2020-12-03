ST. LOUIS — A woman was injured after a carjacking in north St. Louis early Thursday morning.
At around 4:30 a.m., police received a call for a carjacking in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge.
A 54-year-old woman told officers she was driving along North Sarah Street near Ashland Avenue when two men boxed in her car, forcing her to stop. One of the men took out a gun and told her to get out of the car.
When she refused, the man hit the woman with his gun and the second man removed her from the car.
Both suspects got into her 2020 Ford Escape and drove away. The woman called police and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
