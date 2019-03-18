ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a woman was kidnapped, robbed and shot on St. Patrick’s Day along the edge of St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of S. Compton around 4:15 p.m. where a 35-year-old woman told police she was waiting for her friends when a black sedan pulled up and asked for directions. The woman said she started to walk over to the car and a man opened the door and pulled her into the car. The victim’s boyfriend ran to the car and got into the back seat.

A woman drove the car while another suspect tried to rob the woman and her boyfriend. The man who shoved the woman into the car, shot her in the left thigh and took her phone.

Police have not said how the woman and her boyfriend escaped from the car.

Police said the connection between the victims and suspects is not known.