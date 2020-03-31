BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A 20-year-old woman was killed in an accidental shooting Monday afternoon, the St. Clair County sheriff said.

In a news release, St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said deputies were called to the 2500 block of Lucy Drive for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a woman shot one time. She died 30 minutes later.

On Tuesday, she was identified as 20-year-old Nalisia T. Barnes of East St. Louis.

The release said there were four other people inside the home at the time of the shooting. No foul play is suspected.

"No one else was injured, and the others in the home immediately began first aid, or called 911 for help," the release said. "No charges are being sought for anyone, and the weapon a 9mm Glock, was legally owned by one of the residents."

