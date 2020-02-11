Woman killed after driver runs red light

The driver and passenger of the car that ran the red light were not seriously hurt.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A woman has died after a collision in Jennings, just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

According to the St. Louis County Police investigation, the accident involved two vehicles at the intersection of Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue.

Police say a Chrysler ran a red light and hit a Pontiac,

The driver of the Pontiac died.

Three others in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chrysler were not seriously hurt.