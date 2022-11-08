Woman killed by stray bullet, family asks community for help

D'Asia Bowers leaves behind a 5-year-old and several pets. No arrests have been made.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family who has dedicated their lives to bettering St. Louis needs help finding the gunman who killed their daughter.

25-year-old D’Asia Bowers was killed around 1:15 a.m. Monday morning while driving near Broadway and Warren. She was hit with a stray bullet and police are still tracking down the gunman.

“It's beyond painful and I don't think we really have the words to describe the pain,” Zacheriah Davis, her dad said. “I never could've imagined, sitting in this seat or having this experience. Of course, we want justice for her. We want the senseless gunfire to come to a halt.”

Bowers was on the phone with her husband when he heard gunshots and the call was quickly disconnected, according to the family. Her mother describes Bowers as a loving mother to her 5-year-old daughter and an animal advocate.

“(She would say) my friends have purses, my friends have cars, my friends have shoes... who has a tiger?" Shantasha Love, her mother said. “Definitely the life of the party. She was loud, she was one of the ones that went against the grain."

Both Love and Davis have given their lives to bettering St. Louis. Love works for Diamond Diva Empowerment Foundation, a group focused on supporting and protecting domestic violence victims. Davis is a pastor. Both parents are long-time educators.

"I've helped other children, other parents’ children. At this time, I need the community to help me," Love said.

The family is asking for witnesses to step up and hold the gunman responsible.

There’s a balloon release on August 12 at 6:00 p.m. at 2500 N. Broadway.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Prospect Hill Baptist Church, 4533 Arlington Avenue, on Tuesday, August 16 at 3:00 p.m.