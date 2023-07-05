Woman killed in head-on crash with ambulance near Hannibal, Missouri

A woman was killed in the crash, and two people inside the ambulance suffered serious injuries.

NEW LONDON, Mo. — A Missouri woman was killed in a crash near Hannibal Tuesday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened on U.S. Route 61 near New London at about 9:50 p.m. The driver of a 2010 Dodge Journey, 43-year-old Terri Rucker of Bowling Green, was killed in the crash.

The crash report said Rucker was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane when she struck an ambulance head-on. Rucker was killed in the crash and the two people inside the ambulance suffered serious injuries.

The report said the ambulance was with the Van-Far Ambulance District.