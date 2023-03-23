Woman killed in crash in front of school in Washington County, Missouri

The crash happened at about 3 p.m. on Missouri 21 at Diamond Road, which is the road that comes off the parking lot of the Kingston K-14 School District campus.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed and a teenager was seriously injured in a crash in front of a Washington County, Missouri, school Thursday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 3 p.m. on Missouri 21 at Diamond Road, which is the road that comes off the parking lot of the Kingston K-14 School District campus.

According to the crash report, a woman was driving northbound when a 16-year-old girl pulled out in front of her to try to turn onto Missouri 21. The woman struck the side left side of the girl's car and came to a stop nearby.

The woman, 45-year-old Beth Rutledge, was killed in the crash. The report said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 16-year-old was seriously injured. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Kingston K-14 School District Superintendent Lee Ann Wallace posted the following message on the district's Facebook page:

Dear Kingston Families,

We experienced a tragic situation at the entrance to our campus this afternoon involving two vehicles. One of our students was involved in this accident. This student was alert and taken to the hospital.

We realize many students witnessed the tragedy that occurred. These types of traumatic incidents can deeply affect children and adults both. In light of this, we will have all counselors available during the day tomorrow and neighboring districts will be available to assist.

If you or your child needs this type of support, please let us know. We are here to help in any way possible. Please keep the families in your thoughts and prayers.