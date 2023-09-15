Woman killed in head-on crash on Earth City Expressway Friday morning

The wrong-way driver struck an SUV. The driver of the SUV died, and the wrong-way driver was injured.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash near the interchange from the Earth City Expressway to Interstate 70 in St. Louis County Friday morning.

According to a release from the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. The release said a minivan was driving south on the northbound lanes of the expressway, also known as Highway 141, when it struck an SUV.

Police said the driver SUV was killed in the crash. The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening. There were no passengers in either car.

Police did not provide any other information about the crash.