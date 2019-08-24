ST. LOUIS — A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning.

She has been identified as 28-year-old Meagen Hudson of Hazelwood.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. while she was crossing the street in the 200 block of South Broadway, near Busch Stadium.

Hudson was taken to the hospital where she died.

No other details have been released.