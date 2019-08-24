ST. LOUIS — A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in downtown St. Louis early Saturday morning.
She has been identified as 28-year-old Meagen Hudson of Hazelwood.
The accident happened around 1 a.m. while she was crossing the street in the 200 block of South Broadway, near Busch Stadium.
Hudson was taken to the hospital where she died.
No other details have been released.
IN OTHER NEWS
- Police searching for missing Florissant man with dementia
- Illinois State Police trooper Nick Hopkins dies after being shot in East St. Louis; 3 in custody
- 8-year-old killed, 2 teens and an adult injured in shooting near Soldan High School after football jamboree
- Opinion | Why the Cardinals need to consider that the prime Matt Carpenter days may be over
- Family: Newlyweds killed in accident minutes after getting married
- 19-year-old charged after setting fire to Chesterfield home while family was inside
- Doctors find brown recluse in Missouri woman's ear