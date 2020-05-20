Woman killed in crash in St. Louis County

The woman has been identified as 55-year-old Terri Jackson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed in a crash in St. Louis County on Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Terri Jackson was turning onto Route 367 from Prestige Court when she was hit by another car driven by a 25-year-old man.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. According to the report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, neither driver was wearing their seat belt.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.