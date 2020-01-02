ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

It happened near 14th Street and Cass Avenue at around 1:30 a.m.

The man and a woman were struck by a car that fled the area.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

