ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in an accident on a St. Louis interstate Wednesday evening.
According to police, while exiting at I-55 northbound at Gravois, the woman hit an exit sign along the shoulder and then hit a light pole. The car came to a rest on the guardrail. The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Jacqueline Leach. According to the police report, it’s unclear if the death was caused by the accident or a prior medical condition.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
Other local stories
RELATED: Woman held at gunpoint, robbed of Mercedes Benz outside of SLMPD headquarters
RELATED: Storm Alert | Winter storm watches posted ahead of Friday's wintry mix
RELATED: Recall alert: Schnucks recalls ground beef and pork sold at Metro East store