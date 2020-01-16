ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed in an accident on a St. Louis interstate Wednesday evening.

According to police, while exiting at I-55 northbound at Gravois, the woman hit an exit sign along the shoulder and then hit a light pole. The car came to a rest on the guardrail. The woman was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the woman as 45-year-old Jacqueline Leach. According to the police report, it’s unclear if the death was caused by the accident or a prior medical condition.

Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.

