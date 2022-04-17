3 teens injured, woman killed in head-on crash in Greenville

The Illinois State Police said the crash in still under investigation.

GREENVILLE, Ill. — A woman was killed and four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a head-on crash in Greenville, Illinois, Saturday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of US Route 40 and Illinois Route 127.

The crash report said the 16-year-old girl driving a 2005 GMC pickup truck didn't yield when she was trying to turn left from US Route 40 to Illinois Route 127. While trying to turn, the truck hit a 2007 Nissan Maxima that was heading in the opposite direction on US Route 40.

The driver of the Maxima, a 23-year-old Greenville woman, died in the crash. Police did not reveal her name in the crash report. Her 25-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

All three of the teens inside the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries. They were a 16-year-old girl who was driving and two passengers: a 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

The crash report did not say how seriously the teenagers or the 25-year-old man were injured.

The Illinois State Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.