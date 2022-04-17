3 teens injured, woman killed in head-on crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ill. — A woman was killed and four people, including three teenagers, were injured in a head-on crash in Greenville, Illinois, Saturday afternoon.
According to a crash report from the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at about 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of US Route 40 and Illinois Route 127.
The crash report said the 16-year-old girl driving a 2005 GMC pickup truck didn't yield when she was trying to turn left from US Route 40 to Illinois Route 127. While trying to turn, the truck hit a 2007 Nissan Maxima that was heading in the opposite direction on US Route 40.
The driver of the Maxima, a 23-year-old Greenville woman, died in the crash. Police did not reveal her name in the crash report. Her 25-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.
All three of the teens inside the truck were taken to the hospital with injuries. They were a 16-year-old girl who was driving and two passengers: a 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.
The crash report did not say how seriously the teenagers or the 25-year-old man were injured.
The Illinois State Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
More local news:
- RELATED: MetroLink calls Easter fatal shooting on train 'random act of violence'
- RELATED: Cancer survivor hosts blood drive to celebrate 'life achievement'
- RELATED: Pennsylvania fire department donates two trucks to Washington Park
- RELATED: Jefferson County, Missouri parents concerned about potentially laced THC vape cartridges
- RELATED: St. Louis teen fighting a mystery illness for nearly a year