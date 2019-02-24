ST. LOUIS — A woman, who preferred not to release her identity, said she was getting out of her car when three men approached her, pointed a gun at her and carjacked her around 10:30 on Friday night.

The incident happened near the intersection of Roger and Parker avenue in Tower Grove South.

She says the whole ordeal left her shaken, yet still sympathetic toward the suspects.

"I've never been in a situation where I felt like stealing a car was the best option for me right, so I don't know what that's like, but I'm glad that I am safe and I didn't get shot. "I'm shaken and mad but I want things to be better in the city so this doesn't keep happening to people," she said.

In this case the carjacking was caught on camera.

Three men are seen walking past a white SUV and approaching the driver as she tries to get out.

In light of everything, she said she still loves her neighborhood, and that the only way to solve the city's carjacking crisis is to get to the root of it.

"There's something else going on, and like people need some other resources so that stealing a car isn't an attractive option," she said.

Police are searching for a white 2019 Kia Sorento with an Illinois license plate.

The victim said she had a grey suitcase with an orange zipper in the car at the time. She had a lot of her professional clothes in it and would like it back.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis police.