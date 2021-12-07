Woman mauled to death by dogs in Franklin County Monday evening

During their investigation, deputies found that the victim went to a relative's home, where she was attacked by dogs.

A press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Tuesday said deputies were called to a home on the 2400 block of Highway TT in St. Clair, Missouri, Monday evening at around 5:10. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Leann Gratzer dead in the yard of a home.

During their investigation, deputies found that Gratzer went to a relative's home, where she was attacked by dogs. She suffered critical injuries in the attack and later died from those injuries.

Gratzer was taken to the medical examiner's office for further investigation.

No criminal charges have been issued in the incident.