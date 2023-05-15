Woman suffers minor injuries after being hit by train in Shrewsbury

Police said the woman was alert, walking and talking to first responders after being hit.

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — A 19-year-old woman suffered minor injuries Sunday night after she was sideswiped by a train in Shrewsbury.

The police chief of Shrewsbury Police Department said the incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. while a woman was walking along the railroad tracks in the 7200 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No additional information was released about the victim or the incident.

