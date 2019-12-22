Columbia, Mo. (AP) -- Human remains found in a Columbia landfill in September have been confirmed to be those of a woman missing for more than 13 years.
Television station KOMU reports that DNA results taken from the remains came back Friday to positively identify the remains as those of 24-year-old Megan Shultz, who disappeared in 2006.
Authorities began digging in the 100-acre landfill earlier this year after Shultz's former husband, 37-year-old Keith Alan Comfort, allegedly walked into a police station in Lake Geneva, Wisconson, on Aug. 4 and confessed to killing her and putting the body in a trash bin.
The Columbia Police Department said Columbia Solid Waste Utility staff members used annual topography to narrow down the search area to a 14-acre section that was in use in 2006. Operating records were used to further narrow down those 14 acres to a 3-to-4-acre area most likely in use in August 2006.
Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in the case.
