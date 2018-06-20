ST. LOUIS -- A woman in North St. Louis is pleading for help after a massive tree fell into her yard.

Lois Stith said the tree fell onto her property in the 6300 block of Garesche Street three weeks ago.

“I heard this cracking sound and it kept getting louder," Stith said.

She said she reached out to the city for help, but the city told her it wasn't their problem. The tree came from her neighbor's yard. The city said it's the owner's responsibility to clean it up, but the only problem is the home next door to her has sat vacant for more than 15 years.

“I want to know who is going to take care of this because no one is taking care of the property. I think the city should be responsible enough to see that this is going on.” Stith said. "They’re not doing anything about it and I just think that’s ridiculous.”

Stith said the city has time and time again refused to help her, saying instead she should hire someone to remove the massive tree.

"I just need help. I can't do it out of my own pocket. I don't have that," she said.

She even said her insurance won't cover the costs to get rid of the debris because the downed tree didn't damage her home.

"I'm hurt. Disappointed," Stith said. "I’m not covered by insurance with this.” It’s out of pocket.”

Stith fears more trees are going to fall at her home.

“I don’t know where to go from here. I plead to the city of St. Louis and anybody who can come out here and help me with this situation," she said.

According to city records, the owners of the property next door to Stith have not paid property taxes in three years. The city has recommended Stith sue them to get the tree removed.

5 on your side reached out to the city about their tree policies. It said in a statement:

"When the city receives a complaint about a hazardous tree, it sends an inspector to the property to investigate. In this case, the tree at 6316 was deemed hazardous and a citation letter was sent to the property owner, asking that it be removed. The city will not, and cannot, forcibly remove a tree from private property. It is the responsibility of the property owner at 6322 to remove the fallen tree from their property. Their insurance should pay for the removal."

