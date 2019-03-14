EARTH CITY, Mo. — EARTH CITY, Mo. — A woman walking her dog fell about 15 feet into the Missouri River and had to be rescued by firefighters Wednesday night.

St. Louis County Police said she was walking her dog in the Riverwoods Park and Trail where there are no lights when she lost her footing and fell into the water.

She was able to call 911 at around 8:35 but could not give her exact locations. First responders were able to ping her cell phone to get a general idea, but had some trouble finding her.

The Pattonville Fire Department and St. Charles Fire Department found her clinging to tree roots about 40 minutes later. They used the St. Charles Fire Department's water rescue boat to pull her to safety.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for hypothermia and some minor bumps, but she is expected to be OK.