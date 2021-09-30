x
Woman rescued from tree in Brentwood after parachute gets stuck

There's a possibility she could face federal charges

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A woman was rescued from a tree in St. Louis County Thursday morning after her parachute got stuck. The Brentwood Police Department said they got a call for a parachutist in a tree on Porter Avenue between Manchester Road and Fawn Avenue in Brentwood.

When police arrived, they found the woman hanging from the tree and helped her down. She was not hurt. Her parachute was caught near the top of the tree. Officials discovered that she base jumped from a nearby radio tower. They don't know how high she climbed before jumping. The woman was issued a summons for trespassing.

Police said they are looking into federal charges since the woman jumped from a radio tower.

