FENTON, Mo. — A Six Flags spokesperson confirmed that a man was taken to the hospital after a ride on the Typhoon Twister this weekend, but a woman said the new slide injured her as well.

A Six Flags spokesperson said that a man was injured on the Typhoon Twister on Saturday, forcing them to close the new ride. But Sondra Thornhill — a Lebanon, Missouri, woman — said she was hurt on the new ride as well.

Thornhill said she suffered whiplash after tube she was riding in went so high that it left the slide. She said she will have to wear a neck brace for the next three to four days.

A spokesperson for Six Flags released the following statement:

"The well-being of our guests is always our priority. As standard protocol, we have closed the ride while we look into the circumstances surrounding a guest coming out of their tube."

Thornhill said she hopes changes are made to make the ride safer. It's unclear when the ride will be open again.

