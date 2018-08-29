MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A post spreading on Facebook that claims police brutality has graphic pictures and a compelling story. But you can’t believe every story you read on the internet, and Maryland Heights Police say this one is missing some pretty important details.

Siane Moore’s account of police brutality has been shared two thousand times. She says Maryland Heights officers pulled her over a couple of weeks ago because her windows were too dark.

Her post says they illegally searched her truck, and then the encounter turned violent. Her photos show wounds on her arm from a police K-9. Chunks of her hair are missing. She says officers ripped it out when they jumped her.

People reading her account are outraged, but police say it's not the full story.

They tell us after the officer pulled her over, they smelled marijuana in the car, and that's why they searched it. When they tried to detain Moore and her passenger at the scene, she assaulted an officer. That's why they used the K9 to restrain her.

Both Moore and her passenger are facing municipal charges, and Maryland Heights Police say their officers followed department policies.

