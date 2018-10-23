A St. Louis woman said having roaches all over her bed, and in her food landed her daughter in the emergency room.

Tabitha Goodson said her 16-year-old daughter Faith Goodson was rushed to Cardinal Glennon Pediatrics Emergency room Tuesday.

She said the teen was suffering from a host of problems that stemmed from her home being invaded by cockroaches.

"Look at all them scratches, and welts, and soars," said Goodson.

The first time we introduced you to Tabitha Goodson she showed us graphic cell phone video of insects crawling from nearly every corner of her Jackson Park senior apartment.

"My baby she can't handle it, she's been having these horrible anxiety attacks which is causing seizures and psychiatric episodes," Goodson said.

Since then Goodson said her apartment complex did little to fix the problem.

"I'm tired of living in the disgusting home, it's messing with my anxiety," said Faith.

In a letter, directed to the complex, the trauma social worker at Cardinal Glennon sided with Faith. She wrote, "Due to faith's cognitive delay, these conditions pose additional concerns since she is unable to fully understand her surroundings. The living conditions are causing additional stress to her."

Tabitha brought this letter to the apartment's manager saying that the two could no longer live there.

The supervisor, Jan Terrell, wasn't there, but she spoke with us on the phone. She said keeping clear of roaches is a two-way street, but that they were working on it.

"We've done some more treatment in there and also went in there and cleaned and vacuumed and cleaned out all the cabinets, and that sort of thing, but we are transferring her," said Terrell.

5 On Your Side crews ran into some exterminators while we were there.

According to the supervisor, the two would be placed in a new apartment by end of day Tuesday.

