ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Wednesday, as police arrested the suspect in the Catholic Supply shooting, a woman called believing she saw someone matching his description the day he committed the crime.

“His face he just kinda seemed, not with it.” Shellby Brannam said Wednesday afternoon.

Less than 15 minutes after the deadly shooting and sexual assault at a religious store in St. Louis County, Brannam believes she ran into the shooter.

“So we just go to best buy and I pick up my charger and we see this gentleman walk out of the bathroom," she said. "And he’s just kind of acting suspicious, he’s not looking at anything he’s just kind of there.”

Shelby said she and a friend saw officers searching vehicles along Manchester Road when they decided to stop just two blocks away from the crime scene.

“We don’t know what’s going on and my friend's like 'Oh, it’s a bomb,' and I’m like 'Well they’re obviously looking for someone,'” Brannam said of the conversation she had with her friend.

Even though she had no clue as to who police were searching for, Brannam said when she laid eyes on him an alarm within her sounded off.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“A few moments go by and as we're walking out he follows us really close from behind and me and her were like 'Oh, I don’t feel very good about this,'” she said.

And if that wasn’t suspicious enough, Brannam said the guy left empty-handed.

“OK, which people shop and stuff but then he kinda was just there while we were there and continued to follow us out as we left,” she said.

And later after reading the suspect’s description, she started to connect the dots.

“This gentleman was my height, Im 5'7", he had a black hat, a bulky black jacket and blue jeans on, and it matched fairly well to the description,” she said.

Related: Who is suspected Catholic Supply shooter Thomas Bruce?

5 On Your Side's Jasmine Payoute was with her when she called police Wednesday.

“I didn’t know if it was the suspect or not but I figured anything that might lead to that I should call in and report it,” she said over the phone.

This case is still far from closed and there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

© 2018 KSDK