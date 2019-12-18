ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting early Wednesday morning in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Garrison Avenue.
She was taken to the hospital remains in critical condition.
No other information has been released about the shooting.
